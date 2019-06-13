GDF cadets excel in jungle warfare training

THIRTEEN cadets from the Guyana Defence Force and from the batch that is currently undergoing training on the Standard Officers Course, produced outstanding performances on their jungle warfare training, earning the title of “Jungle Warriors.”

According to a recent Facebook post, the officers were badged at a simple ceremony at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, on Friday, June 7

The Jungle Package was of six weeks duration and included training in a number of areas, which included Survival Techniques, River Blockade, Swimming, Navigation and Marksmanship skills in the jungle.

The army’s Chief of Staff offered words of encouragement to the cadets, who are concluding this phase of training before Ensigncy.