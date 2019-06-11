Police probe death of psychiatric patient

POLICE are investigating the death of a patient at the National Psychiatric Hospital during a fight at the institution Sunday night.

Steffon Francis, 28, formerly of Kitty Public Road, Georgetown, was found motionless with a wound over his left eye just before midnight on Sunday.

Director of Health Services, Mr. Jevaughn Stephens, while confirming the incident, said that preliminary findings revealed that the incident occurred just before midnight during which period there was a fight.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that Francis was admitted at the mental health institution, on June 3 for substance abuse. During Sunday night there was an argument between Francis and another patient over a cigarette when the fight broke out. Following the incident, the police were notified before the unconscious Francis was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his death was confirmed.