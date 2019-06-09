West Indies confident of win against South Africa

CMC – WHILE the West Indies won’t be underestimating South Africa in their World Cup encounter on Monday, assistant coach Roddy Estwick says the regional side is confident it can come out victorious.

The two sides will meet in a crucial matchup, with South Africa having lost their first three games, while the Windies are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Australia.

While Estwick believes the Proteas will come out firing in a “must win” game for them, he is still backing his side to pick up the valuable two points.

“We are obviously confident, but we have to respect South Africa as well. They are a good side. They have lost three games. We know they have got world-class players, so we can’t underestimate their ability and we have to go out and play hard and smart cricket and stick to our game plans.

“We have to target 100 overs. At the end of the 100 overs, we have got to make sure that we are on the winning side. We just can’t single out one part of the game. Once you do that and that part of the game has any resistance, then your game plan falls down. We have a plan for 100 overs and we have to go and execute,” Estwick maintained.

“There are areas that we can still improve. We are looking to do better and we can still improve. We can cut down the extras in one or two areas. We have missed a few chances as well, so these are areas we can back up on. We are more focused on ourselves and if we can execute our skills well, then it will take care of the process.”

The assistant coach said the Windies’ bowling unit had been impressive thus far.

He said the fact the Windies had dismissed their opponents for less than 300 in both games in what has been a high scoring tournament, showed their quality.

“Before the start of the tournament, everybody was saying that teams are going to make 360, 380, some teams will make 400, some teams will make 500. We bowled both teams out for under 300 runs, so we are very happy with the way the bowlers have executed (their plans).

What we must do is play the one percenters a bit better and I’m sure if we did that in the last game, we would have won the game. It’s nothing to do with the bowlers. We are all in it together. We are not going to single out the bowlers and say the bowlers did a poor job, or the batsmen did a poor job, it is a team. If you are looking for excuses in the cricket game, you can find it wherever you look,” Estwick maintained.

Estwick said while both Andre Russell and Chris Gayle had picked up “some nicks” they would both be available for Monday’s game.

SQUADS:

WEST INDIES – Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

SOUTH AFRICA – Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.