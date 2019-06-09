Missing couple found at Enmore

SEVERAL days after she went missing after being dragged from a neighbour’s house by her reputed husband at Plantation Warren, East Coast Berbice, Dhanmattie Sumara called ‘Jenny’, along with the man, was found at a house at Enmore Village, East Coast Demerara on Friday evening.

This was confirmed by Bhanmattie Persaud, mother of the victim. According to Persaud, after she received a telephone call informing her of the sighting of Sumara and Martin Bakker (the reputed husband) at a house in Enmore, she contacted the police, who in turn passed on the information to their counterpart after which an arrest was made.

The couple is expected to be escorted to Berbice where charges will be laid. This newspaper was reliably informed that Dhanmattie Sumara has expressed fear for her life. Alleged marks of violence were seen about her body. On Tuesday, Dhanmattie was last seen after being dragged out of her neighbour’s home by Bakker, leaving behind five children including a two-month-old baby. Those children have since been sent to foster homes following the intervention of the Child Welfare Department in Region Six.

Meanwhile, family friend Jaipaul Jaimal, had claimed that Bakker had kicked down his door just before 01:00hrs on Tuesday, pulled the screaming Sumara by her hair and dragged her out of the house. The neighbours ventured outside to assist the woman but they were unable to do so as the man was threatening to harm those nearby.