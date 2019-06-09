EPA still monitoring manganese mines

…BOSAI shelves plan to transform tunnels

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not granted approval for Guyana Manganese Inc. to commence operation at its Matthews Ridge Mines in Region One (Barima-Waini). That decision, according to EPA Executive Director, Dr. Vincent Adams, is still pending; however, in the interim, Guyana Manganese Inc., a subsidiary of Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Incorporated (GMGGI), has reportedly taken a decision to seal off the filthy, bat and rat infested tunnels which had resulted in the death of two Chinese nationals.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle on the sideline of a World Environment Day event held recently at State House, Dr. Adams said the assessment of the site is still ongoing. “We have not granted any approval… we are still evaluating (the mine),” Dr. Adams said.

An environmental officer was due to fly into Matthews Ridge on March 26 to assess the mine in response to an application for authorisation to operate by Guyana Manganese Inc., however, the visit was placed on hold after reports surfaced that workers within the mines had fallen sick after entering tunnels located in the concession. Two Chinese nationals died while 24 other persons fell ill. There were subsequently diagnosed with histoplasmosis.

A team from EPA has since visited the mines. Dr. Adams noted that the manganese company has since indicated that it would no longer operate within the tunnels as was planned. Initially, Guyana Manganese Inc. had intended to set-up workshops within the tunnels but that plan failed when several of its employees fell seriously ill after cleaning bat droppings from one of four tunnels at the mining site called ‘Rail Ends.’ The tunnels have been in existence since the 1970s when manganese was first mined at Matthews Ridge. The EPA executive director said while the company has given a verbal commitment to seal the tunnels, written commitment would be required.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, who also spoke to reporters on the sideline of the World Environment Day event, said the Public Health Ministry was also informed that the tunnels at the Matthew Ridge mines would be sealed.

“The company has since informed us that they have sealed off those tunnels and that they would not be allowing anyone to venture into them,” the CMO said while fielding questions from reporters.

He noted that the situation at the mines has been normalised. It was explained that the 24 employees who were survived after exposed to the droppings in the tunnels, have all recovered, however, precautionary measures would still be taken.

The CMO also confirmed that the exposed employees had histoplasmosis – an infection by a fungus found in the droppings of birds and bats in humid areas.

“We have firm confirmation that the agent was a spore-forming Histoplasma that are usually found in (bat) droppings, and the droppings from the bats were there for decades. So this fungus grew on the droppings, and when they attempted to clean out the tunnels… they breathe them into their lungs,” Dr. Persaud explained.

It was explained that usually, the organism is not an aggressive killer or results in disease, but given the state of the tunnels, it became deadly.

“We do see Histoplasmosis but mainly among people who are HIV positive, whose immune systems are damaged, but with the dose that they were exposed to in the tunnels, that caused the problem,” he posited.

The CMO said the Guyana Manganese Inc. was cooperative throughout the ordeal, noting that it even assisted by providing additional medication. The Chinese Centre for Diseases Control (CDC) was also helpful and continues to work with the Public Health Ministry, offering much-needed assistance, the CMO said.

The Chinese CDC is currently working with the Public Health Ministry to upgrade the Pakera District Hospital at Matthews Ridge, so that it would be equipped with specialists and laboratory equipment for testing. Focus is also being placed on the National Public Health Reference Laboratory.

However, the Guyana Chronicle was unable to confirm whether Guyana Manganese Inc. has been sanctioned or will be sanctioned for sending the workers, with the exception of one, to clean the tunnels without personal protective equipment.