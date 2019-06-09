Bishops’ High and St. Rose’s High advance to semis in NSBF Georgetown/East Coast Regionals

BISHOPS’ High School and St. Rose’s High School advanced to the U-14 semi-finals of the youth basketball Guyana National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Georgetown/East Coast Regionals on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Bishops made light work of Bladen Hall with a whopping 47- 02 win, while St. Rose’s High School eased past Tutorial High by a 35-13 margin.

Bishops’ High were led by A. Matthias, who finished with a game- high 15 points to go with nine rebounds and five steals, while J. Payne added eight points and six steals.

In the other clash, Chris Perez just missed a double-double as he finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. He also had three steals. Perez’s scoring partner was Carmelo Man-San-Hing, who scored nine points and made five steals.

Martin Edwards led Tutorial with six points and five rebounds.

In the U-18 division, Saint Stanislaus College got past Tutorial High School 40-29 after Mustapha Kadir scored 10 points, five steals and three rebounds and Omario Ganeshdin added eight points and six rebounds.

Peter Thompson led Tutorial with nine points and five boards.

In another U-18 clash, a game-high 23 points, which included seven threes, 10 rebounds and two steals from Shamar Hercules, failed to save Plaisance Secondary School from going down to Marian Academy 34-53.

Akili Haynes and Josiah Daniels scored 17 points each to lead the Georgetown school. Haynes also pulled down 11 rebounds and made two steals, while Daniels finished with seven rebounds and three steals.

In the other U-18 clash of the day, Chase Academy got past Queen’s College by a score of 55-45.

Lugard Mohan led QC with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds, while Shakell Bobb-Semple added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Chase Academy were led by Stephan Deleon (16 points and five rebounds), Jamal Nicholas (12 points and 12 rebounds) and Omari Kewley (11 points and nine boards)

The tournament, which is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, The National Sports Commission, Banks DIH LTD and Exxon Mobil, continues on Friday at the same venue.