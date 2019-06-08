UG Vice-Chancellor withdraws request to renew contract

– transitional management team identified

TENTH Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Guyana (UG), Professor Ivelaw Griffith no longer wishes to have his contract renewed at the academic institution.

On Friday as the University of Guyana Council considered whether his contract would be renewed, the Vice-Chancellor, by way of a correspondence, withdrew his previous request for a renewal of his contract.

“The University Council accepted his withdrawal and hereby notifies the public that as of June 14, 2019, Professor Griffith, who is at present on terminal leave, shall cease to be Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana,” the University’s Administration said in a statement.

It was explained that the Council had convened to make a determination on the matter of the renewal or non-renewal of Professor Griffith’s contract. At the centre of the issue was the evaluation of his term in office as one basis for the determination of the matter.

“I can confirm that it is true; I am not interested in renewing the contract,” Professor Griffith confirmed when contacted by the Guyana Chronicle on Friday. He said that he was currently out of the jurisdiction, and did not wish to share the details of his decision at the moment, but committed to doing so at a later date.

Professor Griffith was appointed the Tenth Principal and Vice Chancellor of The University of Guyana in June 2016, having served earlier as Executive-in-Residence at The University at Albany, State University of New York, and the Ninth President of Fort Valley State University in Georgia.

On May 23, the Council ordered Professor Griffith to proceed on terminal leave, effective May 28, 2019. The University’s Administration said the decision was in accordance with the terms and conditions of his contract.

Before the beginning of his terminal leave, however, it was made known that Professor Griffith had expressed interest in renewing his contract. Upon hearing this, the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) and the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) intensified their calls for Professor Griffith’s removal. The unions claimed that under his leadership funds were misappropriated instead of being used to develop the teaching space. A call was also made for an overhaul of the institution’s senior administration.

The UG Council had decided that before any decision is made on either the renewal or non-renewal of the contract, an evaluation would be done on Griffith’s performance- as long advocated for by the unions.

In a lengthy letter written to the editor in April, the outgoing Vice Chancellor highlighted that under his tenure there have been several “tangible things” done to develop UG.

These included the newly commissioned US$665,000 Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre for the Behavioural Sciences and Research; the launch of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) in 2017; the launch of new degree programmes in Petroleum Engineering, Food Science, Youth Work, Clinical Psychology, and in Nursing and Civil Engineering in Berbice, this year.

He reminded too that significant improvements were made to several of the university’s facilities at both campuses, while new spaces were developed. He said with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and Schlumberger, UG now has a $2B geotechnical lab for students studying petroleum and mining engineering. And, the School of Medicine regained its accreditation in 2017.

Professor Griffith previously told this newspaper that all expenditures were made in the interest of rebranding the educational institution and attracting people to invest in his development. And many members of the diaspora have also backed Professor Griffith to return to his post, to continue his plans. The Alumni and Friends of the University of Guyana (AFOUG) had also expressed their support for the renewal of Professor Griffith’s contract.

Nonetheless, with him demitting office on June 14, a Transitional Management Team will manage the affairs of the academic institution. The team, which was duly approved by the University Council, is being chaired by Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Professor Michael Scott; with Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement, Professor Paloma Mohamed serving as the Deputy Chair; and Registrar, Dr Nigel Gravesande will serve as Secretary to the Management Committee.

“The Team has been identified to take control of the Management of the University with effect from June 14, 2019, until such time that a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed,” Pro-Chancellor Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh said on Friday.

The Pro-Chancellor said the University Council will continue to pursue its agenda, including the conduct of a Management Audit, the identification of a new Chancellor and the soon to commence search for a new Vice-Chancellor.

“The University Council looks forward to a cessation of the recent exchanges in the media on the University’s internal processes, but in the interest of openness, will keep the University Community and the wider society informed of unfolding developments as the University seeks to continue its work and to provide for a seamless transition of leadership in the interest of its students, faculty and staff members,” the University said.