Ross satisfied with third-place performance at NABBA World Championships

GUYANA’S most decorated bodybuilder, Hugh Ross, registered another podium finish, when he competed at the National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (NABBA) World Championships, which was held in Northern Ireland yesterday.

The multi-time winner decided only seven weeks ago to compete in the Over-50 division of the top global competition and has expressed his satisfaction with his third place trophy.

“I’m very satisfied with my overall performance and my appearance. Given the time frame that I worked with, I’m particularly satisfied with what I was able to achieve.”

Ross, who has not participated in any bodybuilding competition since 2015, when he won the Over-50 division in the same championships, finished ahead of several big names in the sport.

The US-based Guyanese, who has the distinction of winning both the US national Masters bodybuilding and powerlifting championships, registered the best finish by a non-UK representative.

Brendan Surgeoner from Northern Ireland was declared the winner, while Great Britain’s Anthony James was named runner-up.

In the final the Berbice (Eversham)-born beat off eight world-rated opponents, who represented Canada, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic (two), France, Northern Ireland (two others) and Austria.

The former military man, who will turn 60 in a few weeks, said that the Over-50 division had some of the most defined bodybuilders and was one of the most competitive divisions at the 2019 World Championships.

According to the Medal of Service recipient, due to the peak conditioning of the older athletes NABBA has decided to change the age ranges of the divisions.

Instead of 40-50, participants will compete in the 45-55 category from October when the Mr Universe is held.

The older athletes will compete in the Over-55 age division, instead of the Over-50 age division.