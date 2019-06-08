Math walk, exhibition held to raise awareness

SOME 29 primary schools within Department of Education in Georgetown participated in a Math Walk and Exhibition on Friday, aimed at increasing awareness in the subject area.

The walk commenced at the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) compound on Woolford Avenue and ended at Queens College where the exhibition was stationed.

During the event, District Education Officer (DEO), Adrian Elgin, stated that one of the improvements needed in the field is the removal of the stereotype that mathematics is a difficult subject.

According to a release from the Education Ministry, the DEO stated that if such a belief is given room to grow, children will begin to approach the subject with a mental barrier.

Elgin therefore informed that there are a number of initiatives such as math camps, parent seminars and math quizzes, which can deter the negative mental approach.

Meanwhile, Deputy Headmistress of Smith’s Memorial Primary School, Beverley De John, said that her school has been using innovative ways to capture and sustain the children’s attention in the teaching of the subject.

These include music, videos, chants and more.

De John believes that a large part of the objective is achieved when the basic concept is

understood, making it easier for additional concepts to be grasped.

Proving this to be true, Smith’s Memorial Primary School pupils, Sarah Bamfield and Tyrese Bayley, who participated in the day’s activities, said that such exercises are helpful to them.

“Math is now enjoyable for me… my parents and teachers showed me how enjoyable math can be and how important it is,” said Bayley.

Bamfield added: “I am enjoying math more and more every day and this is because of the help of my teachers.”

Meanwhile, another pupil of the Grahams Hall Primary School, Dave Chowtie, who recently won a math quiz competition, stated that mathematics is a part of everyday life.

Furthermore, the young boy has developed the belief that children should make math their friend if they are to grasp a good understanding of the subject.