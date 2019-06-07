Latchana, Phang dominate GSSF/El Dorado Trading Steel Challenge Cup

THE Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) celebrated its 5th anniversary by successfully hosting the annual El Dorado Trading Cup, a very special Steel Challenge event, sponsored by El Dorado Trading Inc.,

The licensed gold dealers of Lot 136 Young Street, Kingston in Georgetown continued to give their unfaltering support to the GSSF.

The prestigious El Dorado Trading Cup is a Challenge Trophy which has been on the prize table at an annual match since 2015 to commemorate the GSSF’s anniversary.

After every match the winner’s name together with the year is inscribed on a plaque attached to the Cup.

On Saturday June 1, 2019, 12 shooters endured poor weather conditions and thoroughly enjoyed four exciting stages of Steel Challenge.

Shooters took part in two divisions; Limited and Production.

Only shooters in the Limited division competed for the highly desired El Dorado Cup, which defending shooter Mr Ryan McKinnon has held since the inaugural event of its kind in 2015.

Each stage consisted of 5 steel targets, which were set out in a standardised fashion, with one being dedicated as a ‘stop plate’ and which is shot last.

Shooters were required to shoot each of the four stages five times, and were timed using an electronic timer.

Times were then inputted into a software (PractiScore) which tracked and tallied all of the shooters’ performances.

The objective of each shooter is to shoot the 5 targets as quickly as possible.

Shortly after the last shot was fired, the scores were tallied and competitors gathered around the presentation table, anxiously awaiting the news of their performance.

Mr Andrew Phang, GSSF’s Board Director presented the trophies for the match, as the eagerly anticipated results were released as follows:

Limited Division:

1st – Rajiv Latchana (79.36 seconds)

2nd – Pravesh Harry (81.86 seconds)

3rd – Ryan McKinnon (84.09 seconds)

Production Division:

1st – John Phang (100.72 seconds)

2nd – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (118.69 seconds)

3rd – Michael Blake (121.96 seconds)