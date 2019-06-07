Corona Futsal title to be decided tonight

AFTER several weeks of competition, the winners of the 2019 edition of the Corona Futsal tournament will be decided this evening when Tiger Bay and Back Circle clash.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, the coordinators of the event, agreed that a firecracker of a match is expected.

“In the history of small goal or futsal, I don’t think Tiger Bay or Back Circle ever met before and I think Saturday (today) is going to be a real movie. These two teams who have reached the final are deservedly there, based on their performance throughout the tournament. It’s going to be a match that culminates five weeks of exhilarating football.”

Both Back Circle and Tiger Bay, although reaching the quarterfinal and semifinal stage on previous occasions, have never met in a final.

Tiger Bay’s captain Deon Alfred was not one to boast, but instead, spoke on the merit of both teams, “Remember both teams have positive players, they can take nothing from

anybody. You can’t say you’re coming out and this team is a walkover cause on the night you got to play good football,” Alfred stated.

Back Circle’s captain Selwyn Williams said, “I can assure you out there, the fans, our family and friends that we will bring home this final to you. We’re a young bunch, experienced in our own way and we don’t have any big name players.”

Top Brandz Distributors, the company responsible for title sponsorship of the tournament stated that they are pleased with how the event has gone.

Representative Colin Stuart said, “I’m proud to say that Top Brandz Distributors is happy with the current progress of this year’s Corona futsal tournament. We’ve seen some really great games and we look forward to a magnificent final this Saturday at the National Gymnasium.”

Back Circle and Tiger Bay are battling for a chance to cop the half-a-million-dollar grand prize. The loser in that encounter will have to settle for the $250 000 second-place prize.

The third-place showdown will feature Bent Street and Future Stars as they vie for $125 000. The fourth-laced team will receive $75 000.