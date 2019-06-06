Three Guyanese in CWI U-15 squad for UK tour

THREE Guyanese youth players have been included in a 14-member Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-15 Invitational squad for a tour of the United Kingdom in August.

Chronicle Sport was reliable informed that Mavindra Dindyal, Rampertab Ramnauth and Isai Thorne are the three Guyanese to be named.

The tour will start from August 4 and has been organized, following an invitation from the England Barmy Army Colts.

Dindyal will make a second appearance at this level as he was the lone Guyanese in the 2018 squad.

All three players performed to expectations during the 2019 Regional Under-15 tournament, where the gifted Dindyal was the leading run-scorer. Ramnauth, another gifted batsmen from Port Mourant, recorded 114 against Jamaica, and a brilliant 92 in the final against Trinidad and Tobago, to finish as the second leading run-scorer behind Dindyal.

Thorne had a ‘player-of-the-match’ performance, and was one of the standout fast bowlers.

During the two-week tour, the Windies will play six 50-over matches and one T20 match.

The tour, which is being held for the fourth straight year, is part of an ongoing exchange between CWI and the England Barmy Army’s Colts.

The full squad is expected to be released shortly.