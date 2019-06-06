RAW Nationals, FESUPO Championships up next on GAPLF’s 2019 agenda

THE Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), in keeping with its 2019 calendar of activities, will next turn its undivided attention to the RAW Nationals (Unequipped), which is scheduled for August 25 at the St Stanislaus College auditorium.

The RAW championships will give powerlifters who are both freshly blooded to the sport, along with the veterans, a chance to showcase their strength. It is also an opportunity for those athletes to compete with the bare minimum of a belt and a singlet in a bid for top honours.

Last year’s overall male and female winners were the now suspended Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Natoya Robinson who both broke several records en route to victory.

Meanwhile, internationally, the GAPLF has already shortlisted a team for the South American Powerlifting & Bench Press Equipped and Classic (FESUPO) Championships from September 18 to 23 in Pariapolis, Uruguay.

Despite having shortlisted athletes for those Championships, the list has not been yet finalized, according to a source from the GAPLF executive committee.

In a show of pro-activeness, GAPLF will also be hosting a fundraiser in July to help their athletes who will be making the trip to Uruguay in September.