Double-header to bounce off YBG Linden U-19 basketball championship today

THE opening matches of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Linden Under-19 basketball championship will bounce off today with Mackenzie High School (MHS) facing Linden Foundation Secondary (LFS) from 14:30hrs and another match between Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and Wisburg Secondary at 16:00hrs. Venue is the MHS basketball court.

Chris Bowman, Director of YBG is pleased that Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) has, for the second year, taken responsibility to stage the tournament in Linden.

YBG has a mandate to promote youth basketball in Guyana and to determine the Linden representative school team for this year’s National Basketball Festival. In collaboration with LABA, the alliance has acquired a donation of the winners’ trophy and $100 000 to assist in the staging of the Linden Regional Zone Championship.

In a release from LABA yesterday, it was stated that Bowman presented the trophy and a $100 000 cheque to secretary of LABA, Joseph Chapman, on Wednesday.

The YBG boss remarked: “It is important for us to know that we are having a true representation of school basketball nationwide, if we are really able to get to make the national basketball championship a success.”

A triple-header is on tomorrow. In the first game at 13:00hrs Wisburg will face MHS then in game two from 14:30hrs LTI and New Silvercity Secondary will clash. The third game brings together LFS and Christianburg Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ from 16:00hrs.