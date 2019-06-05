President preaches peace, cohesion in Eid-ul-Fitr message

EID-UL-FITR is a joyous occasion for the entire world. It is a sacred observance for individual devotees, for the Islamic community and for the nation, President David Granger said in a message to mark the occasion.

He noted that Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims strengthen their faith through acts of fasting, prayer and charity, and commemorates the glorious revelation of the Quran to the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

According to President Granger, Eid’s significance is evident in the attendance of congregations in Masjids and Jamaats, the assembly of families and friends to strengthen human ties and to help the poor and needy. Islam, in this way, is an integral and indispensable element of Guyana’s cultural character.

Eid-ul-Fitr should encourage all Guyanese to continue to work to ensure a cohesive and peaceful society – one characterised by greater compassion towards the poor, understanding and tolerance. “I extend greetings to all Muslims and to every Guyanese on the occasion of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.”