President pardons two NOC students

PRESIDENT David Granger has granted presidential pardon to two students of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), the Ministry of the Presidency announced on Tuesday.

President Granger granted the presidential pardon by virtue of the powers vested in him under Article 188 (1) (a) and 188 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the two students were serving sentences for simple larceny.

“Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the President has the power to grant any person concerned in, or convicted of, any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful condition,” the ministry pointed out.

It said as such, with effect from May 26, 2019, the President ordered the release of the two students so that they can be re-integrated into their families.

Also with effect from May 26, the president pardoned two female prisoners. The pardons of Bibi Parjohn, age 40, and Unique Hope, age 30, took effect as the country observed its 53rd Independence anniversary.

Both women served a portion of their prison sentences at the New Amsterdam Prison. Parjohn served time for larceny while Hope was imprisoned for forgery. Since taking office, President Granger has pardoned a number of prisoners.