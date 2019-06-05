New Peace Corps Volunteers arrive

THIRTY Peace Corps trainees arrived in Guyana on Tuesday Morning, the U.S Embassy has announced.

In making the announcement on Tuesday, the U.S Embassy said the Peace Corps trainees will commence their 27-months of service to the people of Guyana.

“The new trainees make up the 32nd group of Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in Guyana since 1995; representing 19 out of the 50 United States, with ages ranging from 21 to 54, and coming from diverse ethnic backgrounds,” the U.S Embassy detailed.

It said for the next 10 weeks of pre-service training, the trainees will live with host families who will teach them the Guyanese way of life as they learn how to prepare local food, negotiate in the market place, and participate in community activities.

In addition, their pre-service training will consist of a strong technical component within the health, education and environmental sectors where trainees will be engaged in field practicums within our new local model school program.

Combined, these efforts enhance their abilities to meet the needs of the nine communities in which they will serve, the embassy said.

It noted that the group is expected to be officially sworn in as Peace Corps Volunteers on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

In March 1961, President John F. Kennedy created the Peace Corps to provide human resource and technical assistance to developing countries that requested support.

The Peace Corps was first active in Guyana from 1966-1971. The agency later returned in 1995 upon the re-invitation of President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan. Since its establishment, more than 900 American volunteers have supported numerous communities throughout Guyana, the U.S Embassy detailed.

‘“The Peace Corps welcomes the opportunity to work with the people of Guyana and extends its gratitude to the Government and people of Guyana for their hospitality and for the possibility they offer the volunteers in working together to advance Guyana’s development aspirations,” the embassy said.