GMR&SC, Windjammer link up for second round of Drag Racing

LOCAL Hotel and Restaurant Windjammer International Cuisine and Comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upcoming round of the National Drag Racing Championship.

The second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)-organised championship is set for June 23 at the South Dakota Circuit.

During a handing-over yesterday, Windjammer’s managing director Carey Griffith told the media, “We are really happy to be back on board with motorsport.”

“We’ve sponsored circuit racing and endurance racing before and while this isn’t our first drag racing venture, we believe that this event is going to be huge,” Griffith said.

The business, in the past, has housed foreign racers that have ventured here for various events under the GMR&SC including the last international drag race.

“Why are we on board with this? We just love racing especially motorcycles and, like I said before, we feel that it is time we show a little bit more support to racing.”

He spoke of the buildup to the international Drag Racing meet billed for later this year, indicating that the company is already putting together packages for those International competitors out of Suriname.

Giving a brief comment, Executive Committee member Motilal Deodass welcomed back Windjammer into the fold, saying, “They are undoubtedly a huge part of racing locally.”

“We have always enjoyed a great partnership with them and this time it’s no different.”

Admission to the June 23 event stands at $500 for kids and $1 000 for adults with action beginning at 10:00hrs.