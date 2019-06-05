Finch says Aussies bracing for Windies pace assault

NOTTINGHAM, England (CMC) – West Indies’ hostile fast bowling salvo against Pakistan in their successful World Cup opener last week has not gone unnoticed by Australia.

“We have prepared for it. It’s something, we played them in a warm-up game down at Southampton on the Nursery Ground there, and they bowled very similarly,” captain Aaron Finch told media here yesterday ahead of today’s World Cup clash at Trent Bridge here.

“Also had a lot of success with it last game and got off to a really good start, so I expect that they will come with a similar-type plan.”

Rookie fast bowler Oshane Thomas stunned Pakistan with a four-wicket haul at Trent Bridge here, sending the Asian side tumbling for a paltry 105.

Andre Russell also produced a lovely spell to take two for four while captain Jason Holder and fellow seamer Carlos Brathwaite provided excellent support.

However, Finch warned that while attacking bowling could be effective, it could also become predictable of there was no variation.

“The follow-up from bouncers in short bowling is the key, I think, at the end of the day,” he pointed out.

“I think if you just stick to one plan, then teams get on top of you pretty quickly or they adjust quickly enough. So I think it’s important you follow-up deliveries, and that goes for us, as well. If you do go with a short plan, keep them on the hook, keep them guessing with good bowling.

“I think if you over-attack and continue to go too short or you continue to go too full, whatever it might be it’s about your follow-ups from those balls. But we’re well and truly prepared, no doubt.”

Reigning World champions Australia got the better of West Indies in an unofficial warm-up in Southampton last month and are confident they will continue their recent winning trend against the Caribbean side.

They have dominated the Windies over the last seven years, winning 10 of the 14 ODI meetings and losing just three.

However, with the two-time World Cup champions brandishing a powerful batting lineup and incisive attack, Finch said his side would be taking nothing for granted.

“They’re a very dangerous side, and I think whichever team comes out and executes it from the start of the game, (will do well),” Finch said.

“I think it’s important that you start really well. Whether you bat or bowl first the first 10-over periods are going to be really crucial, because we know how damaging West Indies can be during that period. But also, equally, I think if we get off to a good start, then we can start to try and to get into our work a bit.

“I think if we are tentative and if we are a bit standoffish and wait for things to happen, that’s when they can dominate you from the start. It’s important that you turn up with the right attitude and the right intent in the first 10 overs, bat or ball.”