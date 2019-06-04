Teni Housty new Bar Association President

THE Bar Association of Guyana has elected Attorney-at-Law Teni Housty to be President of the association for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

The association conducted the election at its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2019 in Court 1 of the Victoria Law Courts, Georgetown.

Housty’s election marks his third term as President of the association, having previously served two consecutive terms from 2008-2010.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1996 and is a member of the Chambers of Fraser & Housty. In addition to being President, he has served in varying capacities in the Bar Council of the association since 1999.

Outgoing President, Kamal Ramkarran, having just completed two consecutive terms (2017-2019) was ineligible for re-election by the rules of the association. He was elected unopposed to the post of Vice-President. Robin Stoby, S.C. was also elected as Vice-President.

Pauline Chase was unanimously elected as Secretary for the third consecutive term while Keoma Griffith was elected as Assistant Secretary for the second consecutive term and Siand Dhurjon as Treasurer. Rafiq Khan, S.C., Rajendra Poonai, S.C., Jamela Ali, Sanjeev Datadin, Arudranauth Gossai and Alanna Lall were all elected to serve as Council Members on the remaining six seats on the Bar Council.