Cops to charge Agricola vigilantes

…as investigation continues into fatal accident

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reviewing all video recordings obtained from Saturday’s deadly crash at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and persons who assaulted the driver of the truck will be charged and placed before the courts.

This is according to Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, during a press conference held at his Eve Leary office on Monday. The accident resulted in the death of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin after she was crushed by a truck, GWW 962, while standing on the median in the vicinity of Agricola, EBD, Public Road.

The driver, 38-year-old Danion Welcome, has not yet been charged but remains in custody. Following the accident, Welcome was severely beaten by residents and suffered a fractured skull and other injuries to his head, arms, back and neck.

“I wish to make it very clear that we are investigating recording of persons who may have assaulted the driver and, once so identified, we will be taking action in terms of charges,” James said.

He added: “I want to call on all Guyanese to express some restraint, there might be an accident where a loved one or a member of your community might have been involved, or lost their life, but you ought not to engage in what is referred to as vigilante justice; no less a person than the Head of State has made it very clear that there should not be vigilante justice.”

Following the accident, James said police ranks from the traffic department were dispatched, but what ensued thereon was that residents in the immediate area became irate and meted out their anger on the driver. “On arrival of the police, the driver was safely escorted from there… he was taken for medical attention and is currently in our custody pending the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

He explained that because police were not out in their number in the early stages of the accident, someone hurled an incendiary device which entered the truck’s cabin that resulted in a fire. He said subsequently, 15 additional ranks and a senior officer from the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) were dispatched to the scene.

Describing the accident as horrendous, the police chief said the GPF is undertaking a thorough investigation to have a proper idea of what exactly occurred at the scene of the accident.

“If anyone has any information, they can call our hotline numbers,” he said. “You can write your own statements and bring it to the police or come in and a police will write it.”

Further, the Commissioner said: “Persons out there in possession of information or who would have witnessed something, we would like to hear about that and receive that information; all we are asking for is for persons to assist us with the investigation. I am sure somebody would have seen the accident and if there is anybody in the community of Agricola would have seen, they can come forward and tell us.”

Meanwhile, he urged citizens using online media platforms to be responsible about the types of videos and pictures they upload, especially to Facebook. “There should be some levels of sensitivity since it was a child who lost her life following the accident. We need to be responsible with the images and recording that we upload on the internet,” he said. Traffic Chief, Linden Isles said statements are still being gathered as investigations continue.