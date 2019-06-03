UG students ‘bless up’ Hauraruni Girls’ Home

A GROUP of University of Guyana (UG) students have helped to revamp the Hauraruni Girls’ Home with the aim of providing a better living experience for its inhabitants.

“The aim of the project was to create a sustainable environment for educational development for children,” group member Matthew Moriah said at the closing ceremony of the project.

As a prerequisite of one of the students’ courses, they were tasked with doing a community project.

“Initially, we just wanted to do a library, but when we did the site visit, we thought that there was so much more that needed to be done, and if we could do anything about it, we would,” Moriah explained.

Repairs were done to the computer room, where the network cables were revamped and computer desks constructed. The library was relocated and revamped; the building’s exterior was painted; and the group changed the batteries for the solar panels and erected a signboard at the junction of the access road and the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

To do all of this, the group needed a total of $1.5M, which was raised primarily through donations from various government ministries and local organisations.

“In doing what we did, we realised that even though we did a lot for the children of the Home, we’ve done a lot for ourselves,” another group member, Kameel Bacchus said.

To bolster the improved computer network, it was noted that the children would further benefit from Internet access. And it is hoped that government or private sector bodies would reach out to the Home.

The facility currently has in its care 22 children, aged five to 16 years old. It was established in 1982 by the late Reverend Philip Mohabir, Founder of the Full Gospel Fellowship of Churches in Guyana.

Caregiver at the Home, Pastor Deoram Timran expressed his delight that the group chose the village and the Home to execute their project.

He noted that the improvements that have been made will go a long way in helping the children living there have a better living and learning experience.

Also present at the closing ceremony was Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and his wife, both of whom also contributed to the success of the project.

“I have been touched by what I have seen, and I would like to thank the students of the University of Guyana for choosing this place to make it their project,” the Minister stated.

Representing Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicok was Miriam Ming, who also made brief remarks.

“This undertaking was an applaudable one,” she said. “You have poured your hard work into this project and it is remarkable.”

According to her, it is these acts of kindness that will create “a ripple effect” of good deeds that will leave a lasting impact on society.

Speaking directly to the children present, she urged them to similarly leave “positive marks” on society, since they are part of the future.