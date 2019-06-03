Guyanese in New York thoroughly entertained at Unity Concert

By Vanessa Braithwaite in New York

THE former Brooklyn Art Centre, at Preston Court, Brooklyn, New York, was transformed into a Guyanese party arena as scores turned up to get a taste of a Unity Concert held in observance of Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary.

It was a real Guyanese celebration as authentic Guyanese music was played and performed by a contingent of artistes who travelled to New York.

The scorching Guyanese fever permeated the atmosphere as the artiste took to the stage to perform their hits. Setting the bar high with the first performance was renowned Guyanese artiste, Eddie Neblett with his tune, ‘Love and Unity’.

Neblett kept the theme of the concert alive and demonstrated the need for Guyanese either home or in the diaspora, to shun disparity, racism, political differences and to embrace love and unity.

He was followed by an African Deejay, who kept the crowd equally hyped and on fire with his African, soca and Guyanese selections. His catchy tunes sparked a dance off on stage with a Guyanese comedian. The performance had the crowd rolling with laughter.

The second performer who reignited the patriotic spirit of the crowd with his calypso ‘Guyana is a Paradise,’ was the Mighty Believer.

Jory, Mr Malcolm ‘Wickedee’ Ferreira, Adrian Dutchin and Stephen Ramphall, among others, also performed.

Guyanese from every nook and cranny in the tri-state area of New York City came out in their numbers to witness the performances. The crowd continued to increase late in the afternoon and the hyped and upbeat performances of the artistes kept the gathering thoroughly entertained.

Guyanese cuisine was also available and Guyanese were also given a chance to represent their respective regions. Region Four took away this prize, since they had the largest representation.

The unity concert gave the gathering an opportunity to enjoy a much-needed afternoon of local entertainment after the formalities of the ceremony.