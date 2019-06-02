A developing community

THE current administration led by President David Granger has delivered on its promise to the people of Bamia, Soesdyke-Linden Highway by providing electricity to the village for the very first time.

Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairperson, Orleita John, said 53 households benefitted from electricity supply in their houses three months after the general elections, a few years ago.

She told the Pepperpot Magazine that the CDC is a non-governmental organisation formed by residents and their mandate is to upkeep and develop the village.

John, whose house sits just near the only creek in the village, said she has been a resident in the community for the past nine years, but she is originally from the Pomeroon area.

John added that she found her husband in the village and that’s why she remained and settled for the quiet life of motherhood in Bamia.

“I enjoy living here, it is a peaceful area, we don’t have persons coming to distract us. I live right here by the creek, the only one in the community where water is sourced,” John said.

The mother of three stated that residents use the creek water for cooking, drinking and all household chores and it is also the main attraction of the village, where folks meet and outsiders come to take a swim or a picnic with their families.

The villagers, according to John, make a living by farming, logging and mining, while a few have small roadside stands to sell their produce of vegetables and fruits.

The resident told the Pepperpot Magazine that their main concern is employment for the youths, since many have not completed their secondary education and getting jobs with the relevant qualifications poses some difficulties.

Apart from being farmers, the youths have nothing to do and some form of training is needed to enhance their lives.

“We have a bit of a transportation problems here too, because getting from one place to the next can sometimes prove to be a bother and living here entails a lot of walking if you don’t have a bicycle or vehicle or a motorcycle — it is not easy sourcing transportation,” John said.

She explained that about two or three youths have qualifications, but because of the distance getting a job outside the village means they have to relocate and some are not willing to leave.

“Bamia is a quiet place where people socialise and talk to each other. We don’t have a youth group, but we undertake projects to improve our environment. Twice yearly we get drainage and irrigation works done. We do have a drinking problem in this place among youths and adults, both with some amount of drugs circulating among the young people,” she said.

John related that since the area is so far away from the city, they try with some cricket matches at the multi-purpose community centre ground as a form of recreation.

At times, they would take swims and even bathe at the creek, while engaged in a ‘bush cook,’ since the creek is a public place that has a paved park for vehicles and visitors.

John said plans are afoot to develop the area and since she took the position of chair of the CDC four years ago they have seen cooperation among villagers, even though they have some issues.

She pointed out that before she took the position as chair for the CDC, persons living out of the village were part of the group and the creek was overrun with bushes.

Presently, the CDC has eight persons who clean and maintain the park and the creek on a monthly basis.

“I have my little shop and I am also the crew leader for the community clean-up team, which is attached to the Linden Mayor and City Council (M&CC) where we maintain government reserves and compounds such as schools etc.,” she said.

John added that to pass time, they find things to do; as such, they visit the Multi-Purpose Community Centre where there is a government Wi-Fi service for the laptops there and they get to use the facility for entertainment purposes and keep updated on the news, among other things.

“We don’t have robberies here and a little domestic violence incidents arise from time to time, but life here is peaceful, quiet and simple. My brother lives here with me and I have a good life, but to do that you must work to earn a living,” John said.

Another villager, Edward Persaud, told the Pepperpot Magazine that he has been in Bamia for the past 20 years. “We getting some development and it is better than before, because the creek and park area was like a ‘jungle’ but now it is clean and maintained under this administration,” said the 59-year-old.