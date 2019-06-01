‘We achieved our goal,’ says Windies vice-captain Hayley Matthews

DUBLIN, Ireland (CMC) – Fresh from scoring her maiden Twenty20 International century, West Indies Women vice-captain Hayley Matthews said she was extremely satisfied with both her performance and the team’s, during their tour of Ireland.

Matthews scored an unbeaten 107 to help the Windies women post their second highest-ever T20 score of 188 for one against Ireland on Wednesday.

They then restricted Ireland to 116 for three of their 20 overs to clinch a 3-0 victory in the series.

Matthews said she was happy the Windies Women were able to achieve their goal of winning all three matches.

“Coming out here we knew we had a job at hand and that was to win the series 3-0. We played some really good cricket and if you look at the scores you see that every game we improved our scores, and I guess for me too. So I was pretty happy with that and I guess the team was too,” she said.

Matthews said she was also delighted at her individual achievement.

She said despite being nervous when she reached the 90s, she always backed herself to score a hundred.

“I kind of thought to myself that I was hitting the ball clean from nought right up until 90 so don’t change anything and if they come in my area still back myself to play the same shots I’ve been playing all innings long. I think I was able to do it with a four. I backed my skill and tried not to be too nervous I guess,” Matthews said.

Having struck seven boundaries and nine sixes in her knock, the opening batsman said the pitch was very good for batting.

“I think the pitch was very good and there was some even bounce in the pitch which is what you always want, as well. It was coming on a lot better to the bat than last game so it was good to see that the pitch got better as the two days went on,” she said.The vice-captain said the preparation for the upcoming tour of England was critical.

Matthews said the series served as the perfect practice as they expect to face similar conditions in England.

“This result was huge. We knew it was basically going to be preparation for going to England and I think the girls are going to take a lot of confidence from this series.

“We’ve learnt a lot here, coming down and playing in these conditions, playing in the cold weather which will be very similar to England and hopefully we can carry all of these things into that series and learn from it,” Matthews said.