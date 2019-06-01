Infrastructure boost

– contracts worth $800M cleared for road, other works

OVER G$800M worth of contracts were awarded for several infrastructural projects across the country with the aim of improving the quality of life of Guyanese.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, provided the media with a detailed list of these contracts on Friday following the Cabinet meetings on May 28 and 30, 2019.

One of the major road activities to take place under the contracts awarded is the rehabilitation of the Onverwagt access road in West Coast Berbice.

This will be done by Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor with the sum of over G$110M.

According to Harmon, the Onverwagt Access road extension works proposes to upgrade 1.8 km of access from mud dam and crusher run to an asphaltic concrete surface.

The road is six metres in width with a crusher run base and white sand sub-base and is designed to cater for the heavy loads associated with rice cultivation and rural farming.

“Rice and cattle farmers will therefore have better access to approximately 40,000 acres of rice land and 10,000 heads of cattle. This will see a reduction in the cost of production and transportation during harvesting land preparation,” Harmon stated, adding:

“The approximately 125 residents who live on the left and right bank of the Abary River will also have better access to traverse the area.”

Road rehabilitation and construction are also being placed on the front burner in areas such as Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

In Lot One there will be the construction of Gibraltar Village Road in Corentyne at over G$15M; Lot Two will see the rehabilitation of No. 72 Village Second Street, East and West Street at some G$19M; Lot Three will see the rehabilitation of No.51 Village Road at some G$ 21M and Lot Four, the rehabilitation Of No. Two Village Section of Sukhu Street at the sum of over G$17M.

The contracts have been awarded to Associated Construction Services; KP Jagdeo General Contractor; A & amp; A Engineering Services and KP Jagdeo General Contractor respectively.

Other road works will take place to sections of Ruby Main Road and Ruby Back Area on East Bank of Essequibo by K-B and B Contractors for some G$17M.

Kent Dam Road at Parika Back Area on East Bank of Essequibo will be upgraded with the sum of over G$43M by Mohammad Fawaaz Bacchus Construction and Transportation Services.

Meanwhile, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), G$24M will go towards the construction of living quarters at Annai, North Rupununi and some G$32M towards the extension of the Aishalton Secondary School.

Both projects are being facilitated through the Ministry of Communities and will be undertaken by 3D Construction.

The ministry is also facilitating the construction of the Bagotville Primary School on West Bank Demerara by the contract awarded to S & and K Construction Services and General Supplies for the sum of over G$32M.

There will also be the construction of a primary school at Kato, Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni Mazaruni in Region Seven awarded to K & and P Project Management Co. for the sum of over G$29M.

In keeping with its plans for road development in Region Four, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be facilitating the construction of a tarmac for a market and parking lot at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Bardon Construction Services will complete the project for some G$57M.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security has plans to build a reintegration model for the Guyana Prison Service for the sum of US$222,950 with the contract awarded to School of The Nations.

The Ministry of Communities is also seeing through with the construction of a timber bridge at Kaburi 72 Miles in the Cuyuni Mazaruni for some G$26M to be completed by International Imports and Supplies.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) will also be able to further its mandate through the some G$ 69M expansion of its headquarters by Compustruct Engineering Inc. and the construction of some G$96M Regional Warehouse in Lethem by R. Kissoon Contracting Services.