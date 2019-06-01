Defending male champions disciplined, out of Rupununi FA Champions League

THE defending male champions of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions League, Tabatinga Football Club, have been replaced due to an infraction.

According to information from the RFA, the champion club, who were one of the favourites for the title this season, have been replaced by the Titans United – a team they knocked out in the quarterfinals.

“After careful investigation, it was found that Tabatinga FC had breached the constitution and regulations of the RFA.

As a result, Tabatinga FC have been penalised and will not participate in the remainder of the RFA Champions League and two RFA-sanctioned tournaments. Consequently, there will be a combing exercise by the Director of Competitions from the (Guyana Football Federation) GFF.”

Although the association did not disclose the reason for the sanction, they did state that their clubs need to follow protocol.

“The RFA would like to encourage all members to follow the regulations of the RFA, the GFF, CONCACAF and FIFA, as failure to do so will result in sanctions.”

Tabatinga FC had eased past Titans United by a score of 6-1 in the opening leg of their quarterfinals clash at the Saints Sports Ground in St Ignatius Village, while in the return leg in Aishalton, Titans FC had rallied back to edge the defending champs 4-3. Tabatinga had advanced to the semis with a 9-5 aggregate score.

NEW CHAMPS

The tournament will have two new champions, since in the female division, defending champions, the Gladiators FC, went down twice to rivals the Paiwomak Warriors in the quarterfinals home-and-away clash.

The semi-finals of the competition were scheduled for this weekend.

Today, Titans United will tackle the Paiwomak Warriors from 16:00hrs at the Annai sports ground. Prior to that, the Strikers FC will play the Paiwomak Warriors from 14:00hrs at the Massara Sports Ground in a female clash.

Guyana Rush Saints teams were expected to battle against Kanuku Harpies (males) and Flash FC (females) yesterday (June 1) at Parishara Sports Ground and Saints Sports Ground respectively.