Guyana raises the bar on haute couture

–with inaugural fashion extravaganza

AFTER watching a bevy of lithe models strut down the 60-foot runway before a packed-to-capacity audience, donning from the breathtaking to the dramatic outfits, many of the patrons who attended last Friday night’s Guyana Fashion Showcase could not stop gushing about how much they think the event may have just raised the bar where fashion shows in Guyana are concerned.

Standing out among the many international designers on display, the Guyanese designers among the lineup, Randy Madray, Sidney Francois and Quinton Pearson more than proved that local designers are definitely on par with their foreign counterparts with their ‘head-turners’.

Also ‘reppin’ for the Golden Arrowhead were overseas-based Guyanese designers Roger Gary and Michele Cole, along with the latter’s young daughter, Sapphire Rose, who showcased for the first time in Guyana, and Andrew Harris from New York.

Some 15 local, regional and international designers displayed at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel’s Roraima Room for the inaugural event, which the Chief Executive Officer, Philbert Giddings has promised will become an annual feature for Guyanese fashion lovers.

And if he stays true to his promise, many are already anticipating the show’s return, including First Lady Sandra Granger, who was front and centre at the show and seemingly enjoyed every moment of it alongside her daughter, Mrs Han Gaskin.

“It was fantastic; I’m just so overwhelmed by the reception. It was warm and welcoming; the sponsors, Star Party Rental was there for us. Caribbean Airlines was there for us; so, right now, I’m so overwhelmed,” Giddings told ‘the Buzz’ at the end of the show.

“We’re going to make this an annual event,” he said. “This is just the launch; just the birth of Guyana Fashion Showcase. We’re looking forward to it being an annual event, and we’re looking to bring other international designers. We wanted persons to see what we have to offer. We’re looking forward to some new sponsors who have agreed to come on board and growing.”

Giddings also had much praise for the man behind putting it all together, Roger Gary. A veteran in the business, Gary is very pleased with how well the show lived up to his expectations. Not that he was expecting anything less.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time, so I knew I could’ve done it. It worked out well, and I’m very happy,” Gary said, adding:

“There are always little things that can happen or not happen to make a difference, but everything worked out well. We had a few glitches; nothing that would have been noticeable on the runway. But that’s what it is; you have to really coordinate backstage. And people have to come on time.”

Gary showcased 14 pieces from his ‘Aqua Couture by Roger Gary’ brand.

Celebrating ten years as a designer, Randy Madray, as always, did not fail to produce praiseworthy pieces, though he was subtle on the dramatic looks this time around. The collection was big on feathers, beads, and sheer material, with the collection comprising of a number of evening dresses.

François, on the other hand, preferred to work with a lot of tulle this time around, with an opening piece rocked by model Xamiera Kippins that really turned heads.

“I did an haute couture collection this time around,” François said. “All our pieces were hand-created. We created over one million flowers, and used a lot of crystal to enhance the beauty and shimmer in this collection,” he added.

Cole continued the promotion of her newest line, ‘Colefacts Wedding’, which is all about unconventional bridal wear, designed to leave one excited about their wedding day.

“The idea for this collection was something for every bride, be it the casual beach wedding or formal princess wedding. Or for the edgy woman that just doesn’t want a wedding gown; that perhaps prefers a wedding pants suit,” Cole, who now lives and works in New York noted.