Quarter-finals on this weekend

THE top eight teams in the 2019 edition of the MILO schools football tournament will battle for a spot in the semi-finals from this weekend.

After more than a month of games, the business end of the tournament gets going from13:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

This year, a new champion will be crowned.

Today, Charlestown Secondary will match skills with Annandale Secondary in the opener before The Bishops’ High lock horns with President’s College in the feature and anticipated clash.

Tomorrow, tournament favourites Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Vergenoegen Secondary in the first match before Lodge Secondary face St. John’s College at 15:00hrs.

Please see the official fixtures of the tournament, which is supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) through their ‘Stop Gender-based Violence’ campaign, below.

3/30/2019 Quarter Finals – Knock Out Ministry of Education ground Match #

13:00 hrs Charlestown Secondary vs Annandale Secondary 45

15:00 hrs Bishops’ High School vs President’s College 46

3/31/2019 Quarter-Finals – Knock Out Ministry of Education ground Match #

13:00 hrs Christianburg/Wismar Secondary vs Vergenoegen Secondary 47

15:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School vs St John’s College 48