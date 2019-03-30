GOA Sports Administrators course underway in Linden

By Joe Chapman

THE Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) 20th annual Olympic Solidarity-sponsored Sports Administrators Course began on Thursday evening at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Centre.

Various sports administrators attended the four-day lecture on sports.

Thursday’s sessions began with an overview by Coordinator Mayfield Taylor-Trim; followed by treasurer of GOA, Garfield Wiltshire, who dealt with ‘The Olympic Movement’ Olympic Solidarity and Programmes’.

‘Challenges Facing Sport in Developing Countries’ was covered by Claude Blackmoore. Course Director of GOA and Wiltshire brought the opening session to a close on Thursday with ‘Budget and Money Management’.

Yesterday, the topics discussed started in the morning with ‘Volunteerism’ by Blackmoore, followed by National Team Selection, its Policies, Guidelines and Consideration’ by Wiltshire.

‘Strength and Conditioning in Sports’ was done by Guyana Football Rugby Union (GRFU) coach Theodore Henry while ‘Drugs and Doping in Sports’ was handled by Charles Corbin, vice-president of GOA.

The lecture on ‘Combining Education and Sports’ was given by Noel Adonis a former vice-president of GOA, while the ‘Women in Sport’ aspect was covered by Wanda Richmond who is chief coach of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).

‘Governance of a Sports Organisation’ was dealt with by Adonis and ‘Group Work’ was done by Corbin.

The event will continue today before concluding tomorrow after an evaluation at 15:00hrs.