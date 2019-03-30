BREAKING: One dead, several hospitalised following Dengue outbreak at Matthew’s Ridge

Several Chinese nationals who were cleaning a manganese tunnel at Matthew’s Ridge in the North West District last week , have been air-dashed to the city after the men contracted what has been diagnosed as dengue hemorrhagic fever or (DHF).

A hospital source at Matthew’s Ridge confirmed that one of the men died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital in the area.

Reports are that the men, who were taken to the area from the town of Linden to work as labourers at the Manganese mines , were working at one of four tunnels at the mining site. Reports are that the men were exposed to mosquitoes while cleaning bat droppings from the tunnel. The mines are operated by the Chinese -owned Guyana Manganese Inc.

Hospital staff began treating the men on Monday after they complained of severe fever while the colour of their skins developed rashes. Other symptoms included shortness of breath, high body temperatures and the men were also in a delirious state.

The men’s condition worsened over the course of the week and earlier today, a medical team from Georgetown and from Mabaruma were dispatched to the area.

The ailing men were medivaced to the city around midday and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they are being treated in a quarantined area.

According to the United States’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention, patients with dengue fever go on to develop dengue hemorrhagic fever, a severe and sometimes fatal form of the disease.

It was noted around the time the fever begins to subside , which takes 3 to 7 days after the symptoms are noticed, the patient may develop warning

signs of severe disease. These warning signs include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, marked change in temperature , that is , from fever to hypothermia, hemorrhagic manifestations, or change in mental status.