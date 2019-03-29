Search continues for missing American senior citizen

The disappearance of Joyce Davis, a 79-year-old American, who has been missing from her residence at Almanac Creek on the Essequibo River near Bartica continues to baffle residents of the town.

The woman, who took up residence at the area close to two decades ago, has been missing for close to two weeks. A recent search exercise by the Regional Administration of Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) was futile.

The regional administration said that residents of nearby villages reported that a little over a week ago, Davis contacted one of the boat captains to bring two workers to her homestead to carry out some work.The woman’s house is located some 10 minutes by boat from Bartica.

However, when the men arrived they observed the place abandoned, and subsequently contacted the police at Bartica. Investigations into her disappearance have been ongoing since that report.