Man electrocuted while clearing power pole

ANDRE Fullerton, 21, of New Amsterdam, Region Six, was electrocuted while clearing a power line on a utility pole at Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara, just after noon on Thursday

According to Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services, who is Fullerton’s employer, Fullerton had his safety gears on and shortly after he mounted the pole, his colleagues heard a scream and looked in his direction.

It was at that point they saw the young man leaning backwards on the pole with his belt secured and quickly went to his rescue.

Fullerton was transported to a nearby health facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services said Fullerton was a hardworking employee and his death was a blow to the company.

Police are investigating the incident.