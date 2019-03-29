Consultation, participation, and good governance

Dear Editor

ON Wednesday, March 27, the APNU+AFC coalition government met directly with the Guyanese people. In a well publicised, formal and flawlessly organised public forum at the Square of the Revolution, government ministers made themselves available to individual members of the public as well as to groups for the entire day.

The exercise was intended to give attention to citizens’ concerns and note the problems and issues with which Guyanese were most troubled. The ministers also took the opportunity to openly answer questions, and transparently share and discuss government’s plans, policies, and strategic direction. Such direct interaction between government officials and the man in the street is welcome, as consultation and public participation in the affairs of government are integral to good governance.

Prior to assuming office in May 2016, President David Granger had promised that his administration intends to pursue an inclusive, democratic form of governance, based on the philosophy of citizen participation, transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law. The administration is evidently giving effect to that philosophy.

Since that time, President Granger has repeatedly underscored his government’s position, while putting it into practice.

On May 12, 2016, when His Excellency addressed the 37th sitting of the 11th Parliament, he took the opportunity to re-emphasise this important cornerstone of the administration’s foundation. President Granger said, “The Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is an instrument of political inclusion. It has now become a mantra that, and I quote —

“The principal objective of the State is to establish an inclusionary system of democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens and their organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their wellbeing.” The President was, at the time, quoting Article 13 of the constitution.

President Granger emphasised the significance of his point. His Excellency added, “[Government] must aim at strengthening this particular [constitutional] provision to ensure that the intended ‘inclusionary’ system is made to work. It must be extended, that is to say, the reform process must be extended to involve consultations with citizens in their communities in all ten regions. Every eligible elector in this Republic must be given the chance to be heard so that our country could advance.”

The fundamental nature of consultation in democratic governance is universally recognised and accepted. Sir Jeremy Heywood, British Cabinet Secretary and Head of the British Civil Service wrote, “Consultation is one of the most important activities government can undertake. By consulting effectively, we improve both the making of policy and its implementation. So, it is essential we get it right.”

The State Services Commission of the government of New Zealand agrees; according to its official position-document, the Commission is convinced that “Community consultation is generally a time-consuming and costly business. It also has dangers and pitfalls. There is little doubt, however, that it provides a means to acquire information and insights of extreme relevance to policy analysts and policy-makers that are less likely — in some cases highly unlikely — to emerge through other processes.”

Guyana’s government’s evident policy and practice of consultation with various groups, organisations, experts, and, in this instance, ordinary citizens, is a well recognised, fundamentally sound, widely recommended means of strengthening democratic governance through inclusion and direct participation. Guyanese should applaud these developments while bearing in mind that the last PPP administration had no such policy, a situation to which we must vow never to return.

Regards

Mark Da Costa