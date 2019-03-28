‘No political uncertainty’

…President balks at private sector claims of uncertainty

…assures of government’s adherence to constitution

PRESIDENT David Granger said the perception of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) that the current political situation is causing a decline in business is more of a misconception.

On Wednesday, GCCI said it continues to be an active and vigilant observer of the political situation in Guyana. According to the Chamber, the “political uncertainty” is affecting the country’s economic activities. The Private Sector Commission (PSC) also echoed similar sentiments on Wednesday, stating that it is concerned about Guyana’s current business climate in the midst of the political uncertainty facing the country.

“The PSC had discussions with local and international businesses which have expressed reservations in investing as the uncertainty continues. There has been a reduction in Government and private sector contracts directly attributable to the uncertainty,” the PSC said.

But President Granger, in response, said he thinks it is a misconception.

“There’s no chaos or confusion or crisis in the political situation. Everything that has happened since the 21st of December has been logical, and, on the part of the Government, it has been within the framework of the law. I do not know how valid that perception is but as far as I’m concerned, the Government has done nothing to engender any disorder or any despair in the business community,” President Granger told reporters on the sideline of an accreditation ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency on Wednesday.

Although the Government was faced with a No-Confidence Motion, the Constitution allowed for the President and his Ministers to remain in Government. Additionally, the Administration abided with the ruling of the High Court until it was overturned by the Court of Appeal, which ruled that the No-Confidence Motion was of no effect since the Opposition did not secure an absolute majority. Notably, while the Opposition and GCCI, during this period contended that the political situation had affected the business community, it was business as usual even on March 22, 2019 when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) protested Government.

“Naturally, people felt that there was some chance that the claims…made at different levels of the political community were valid, but we don’t think so, and everything that we have done has been according to the law and the Constitution and I’ve tried to point this out,” President Granger said.

He added: “So, if that is the perception, well, I think it’s quite unfortunate but I will meet them, I will meet the Private Sector Commission, I’ll meet any group, as long as I’m in the country to do so and assure them that everything we’ve done has been, you know, open, transparent and in accordance with the law.”

He said Government had turned to the Courts to challenge the validity of the No-Confidence Motion which was declared passed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland. While the High Court upheld the motion, the Appellate Court by a 2-1 margin ruled that the motion was invalid, thereby allowing Government to enjoy its five-year term in Office. President Granger said, in a similar fashion, the Opposition utilising its legal rights has turned to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to challenge the Appeal Court’s decision.

“That’s not crisis, that’s not confusion. So, I don’t think that the perception that you’ve mentioned, that you’ve spoken to me about is a valid perception, and we will continue trying to do our best to give the people of Guyana a good Government and a good life,” President Granger told reporters.

Importantly, Government during this period held bilateral talks with a number of its partners like South Africa and multilateral partners like the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to discuss areas of investment and technical cooperation. In February, the Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, signed a loan agreement with the IDB for US$6,000.000 for the establishment of an Electronic Single Window for Trade.