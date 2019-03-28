EEPGL preparing for potential environmental impacts

With the recent hydrocarbon discoveries made offshore Guyana, a collective impact assessment will be conducted as part of the Payara Development Project.

The assessment will determine the potential environmental effects and methods of curbing the negative impacts that production could bring.

According to the Payara Development Project Summary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and its environmental consultant will probe mitigation processes and monitor progammes to address the public on significant environmental impacts.

According to reports by EEPGL, studies have shown that possible effects are similar to those identified in earlier projects such as Liza Phase I and 11.

These include areas of air quality and climate, seabirds, marine fish, health and well-being of the community, employment and land usage, among other important aspects.

The company said it is highly committed to playing a part in curbing emissions in its production operations. According to the summary, a board was convened to assess the risks. The board consists of both local and international bodies which will look at methods of increasing energy efficiency and reducing flaring.

Apart from these procedures, they will set up various technologies such as feasible cogeneration and carbon capture initiatives to protect the livelihood of the nation.

Climate change is a global problem which has engaged the attention of many environmental experts. Guyana has been rapidly facing some of the adverse effects of climate change. Matters such as drilling and ballast water discharges will be critically looked into and the public will also be sensitised on measures of control.

Despite the many effects oil production could have on the environment and persons within it, EEPGL noted that the development will build capacity in the local labour force.

There will be a demand for skilled labourers in the industry and a beneficial increase for service industries. Employment for Guyanese will be made available on the drill ships, installation vessels, Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO) operations, aviation operations and project-related marine traffic, the company said.

Since May 2015, ExxonMobil through local subsidiary EEPGL, along with joint venture partners HESS and CNOOC Nexen has made some 12 oil discoveries off shore Guyana. These together have the capacity to produce recoverable resources of 5.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.