GBA President, Steve Ninvalle (left) received an award for his recent achievements from longtime friend and promoter, Seon Bristol, at the Windjammer International Hotel poolside last night.

Ninvalle was last Friday elected Vice -President of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) at a Congress held in Panama City, Panama.

This is in addition to Ninvalle being elected the Chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee which oversees the sport in CARICOM in January. (Adrian Narine Photo)