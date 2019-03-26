PARLIAMENT WILL GO ON

…Gov’t chief whip says PPP boycott will not hinder work

…PSC, other bodies urge respect for court ruling

GOVERNMENT’S Chief Whip Amna Ally said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C’s) decision not to attend the National Assembly will not hinder the work of the Parliament.

In a brief interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, Ally said PPP/C is known for boycotting the National Assembly. “It is not the first time that the PPP will boycott Parliament, so it is not a strange thing for them not to come to Parliament. But what I must say, business will be as usual. We are going ahead with the business of the country,” the Social Protection Minister told this newspaper.

The Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, who was once demanding that the High Court’s decision be respected following what is now considered as the “failed no-confidence motion,” is refusing to accept the decision of the Court of Appeal.

The Appellate Court ruled that the no-confidence motion brought against the government last December by the PPP/C was not validly passed on the grounds that the opposition needed 34 votes to acquire an absolute majority and not 33.

Over the weekend, Jagdeo said the party will not be attending sittings of the National Assembly while the appeal of the no-confidence motion is pending at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). The PPP/C’s decision to boycott the National Assembly during the period means that they will not be able to make representation on behalf of the Guyanese that elected them to National Assembly.

However, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, during a televised broadcast on Friday night, said that the decision of the court “settles the matter,” which had been discussed within the public domain for months. He said the decision also brought about some level of certainty.

Greenidge said that “the majority decision established that the coalition government is legal and lawful and constitutionally remains in office without hindrance.” He further added that the decision reaffirms and underscores that democracy in Guyana remains robust and strong and that the Guyanese society is making significant strides as regards its approach to “complex and difficult problems, in a mature and responsible manner.”

He said to that the decision also underscores respect for the judiciary and the separation of powers, even as he appealed to the citizenry to respect the court’s decision. Greenidge said that should there be additional legal challenges at the Caribbean Court of Justice, the citizenry should remain calm as that process is completed.

“I urge all Guyanese to continue to conduct their business and go about their daily activities with the full confidence that their safety and well-being are assured,” he said. Greenidge said that arrangements will be made for Parliament to meet and conduct its business unhindered. He said that there are no barriers to the President and Cabinet moving forward as they see fit.

Greenidge said that he had discussions with representatives of the diplomatic community and in addition to explaining that there was no crisis, he assured that there exists a mechanism for problems to be resolved. He elaborated that the problem that “people were trying to turn into a crisis” turned into the willingness and ability of the political leaders to find a date for elections based upon the recommendations of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). “So there was never a crisis, in the sense that there was a problem and no mechanism was available,” he added.

He said the court has concluded that the motion for the confidence vote did not meet the requirements and therefore, he said the international community, which many have sought to question the government, has no option but to recognise that there was a vote which “gave rise to problems.”

He said the courts have made its decision and as such the relationship of the administration with the international community “does not have to be under a shadow.” Greenidge said that Parliament has powers and the body, acting upon the decision of the courts, can act as soon as it wishes, and he said the government can pass its bills while the government can go about its business.

RESPECT THE RULING

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is among organisations that have called for political parties and civil society to respect the Appellate Court’s ruling on the no-confidence motion. “The commission, as a consequence of the ruling of the Appellate Court, calls upon all of the political parties and their supporters and, indeed, the entire country, to respect the decision of the court,” the PSC said on Saturday.

In the meantime, the PSC urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to continue its preparations for the holding of general and regional elections whenever they become constitutionally due.

Chairman of the Universal Peace Federation, Haji Roshan Khan shared similar views, noting that the rule of law must be respected even if persons agree with it or disagree.

“It is the law we believe in and we will have to accept it whether people disagree with the interpretation of the law,” said Khan.

He said the interpreters of the law must be respected and the verdict must be accepted although one of the Appellate judges gave a dissenting ruling. “This is the system we subscribe to and we must respect the rule of law…good behaviour and acceptance must prevail…those who disagree can move to the Caribbean Court of Justice,” said Khan.

In the High Court, Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire had ruled that the no-confidence motion was validly passed but on Friday last the Court of Appeal overturned her decision by a 2-1 ratio.