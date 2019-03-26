Men charged for bicycle theft

TWO men appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for robbing a man of his bicycle.

Wayne Blair of First Avenue Bartica and Ezra Evans of 57 West Front Road, Georgetown, both denied the charge which was read to them. It was alleged that, on March 21, 2019, at Evans Street, Charlestown, they robbed James Walter of a pedal-cycle valued $20,000, after which they made good their escape.

According to prosecutor Quinn Harris, on the day in question, the duo was subsequently caught by public- spirited citizens who turned them in to the police.

Bail was refused, and they were remanded to prison until April 8. 2019.