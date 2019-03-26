Cyclist killed in hit-and-run at Madewini

A mother of three attending a funeral in the USA will have to return home to bury her husband who was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday evening on the Madewini, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.

Dead is 50-year-old Peter Billison of Lot 17, Soesdyke Public Road, EBD. Police are in the process of gathering information with the intention of locating the motorcar and prosecuting the driver who fled the scene.

The dead man’s son, Nicholas Billison, told the Guyana Chronicle that a friend of his father visited their home and related the devastating news. He said that his father was an amazing man who worked at the Guyana Forestry Commission and was the breadwinner for the family.

Reports indicate that Billison was on a bicycle proceeding north along the western side of the roadway when he was struck down from behind by an unknown motorcar which drove away. As a result, the cyclist sustained injuries about his body and he was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to the Diamond, EBD Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour.