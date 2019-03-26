CME training on kidneys and diabetes

OVER 200 local medical practitioners participated in a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on the kidneys and diabetes on Sunday during which they were exposed to training on ways to combat the illnesses.

The training was hosted at the Marriott Hotel and sponsored by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the Guyana Diabetes Association (GDA).

It saw presentations on kidney disease and the patient; glomerulonephritis in the paediatric group; herbs and diabetes and urinary tract infections.

It was attended by doctors, nurses and even interested patients who were reminded, primarily, that diabetes remains one of the major causes for kidney failure.

According to Regional Chairperson of the IDF and President of the GDA, Glynis Beaton, another topical discussion was the value of herbal medicine as a form of treatment but also the lack of research regarding its use.

“We cannot run away from the fact that herbs do help, but we do not have scientific results fully as to what side effects the quantities and the portion [can have],” Beaton told the newspaper.

As such, locals are being encouraged to pursue scientific research in the herbal field so that doctors can begin prescribing possible remedies to addressing or preventing diabetes and kidney failure.

Following the session, medical practitioners in attendance received four credits as the Medical Council of Guyana requires that practitioners continue to study, develop and increase their knowledge, skills and professional performance.

The CME marked the wrap-up of a Regional meeting of the IDF, brought to Guyana for the first time. At the regional meeting, representatives of over 20 countries discussed the impact of their individual work over the few months; shared best practices; discussed new projects and the setting up of a Regional office in Barbados.