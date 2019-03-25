PPP boycotts Parliament while confidence motion before CCJ

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, said the party will not be attending sittings of the National Assembly while the appeal of the no-confidence motion is pending at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Jagdeo, who is also Opposition Leader, made the announcement in a facebook post on Sunday.

The Court of Appeal on Friday ruled that the no-confidence motion was not validly passed in the National Assembly, thereby overturning the High Court’s decision of Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire.

Before a packed courtroom, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory ruled that the Opposition needed 34 votes to defeat the Government and not 33.

Justice Rishi Persaud, however, had a dissenting opinion. The decision was arrived at in the appeal cases of ‘The Attorney General v Christopher Ram and others,’ and ‘The Attorney General v The Speaker of the National Assembly and others’ brought by the government through the Attorney General, Basil Williams.