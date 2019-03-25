NGO spearheads major Festival City clean-up

-Minister Harmon pledges gov’t support

THE Festival City area, which is home to thousands, is undergoing a major clean-up. This initiative was launched by the Festival City Youth and Parent Organisation (FCYPO) and according to the FCYPO’s chairman Richard Taylor, is part of an effort to restore the area’s inherent beauty and boost its sustainability.

Work began on Sunday, March 17, with at least 30 residents lending their voluntary support in various ways to the effort. Taylor said his non-governmental organisation was launched in 2012 and “evolved from a clean-up group.” The organisation, the 50-year-old noted, “then linked with Builders Beyond Borders (BBB) and Habitat for Humanity to construct the $US60,000 Festival City Community Centre. This facility hosts a night school and Saturday classes, assisted by the D’Urban Park Lions for children and early school leavers in the community.

Taylor’s aim for Festival City, is to “bring it back to the status it was known for in the 1970s and 80s.” He added that it is not just about cleaning, “it’s also about making the community more self-sufficient…we are also going to plant it up too.” The intention is to plant certain type of vegetables, and fruits on reserves and parapets, where possible. Work, Taylor explained, will be done every Sunday, from 7am and interested persons or businesses, can contribute to the cause.

The group’s work was lauded on Sunday, March 24, by Minister of State Joseph Harmon during a visit. He was accompanied by consultant and a member of the International of African Descent Organisation, Dr. Simpson DaSilva and Civil Defence Commission Director-General (ag) Lt Col Kester Craig.

Minister Harmon promised the coalition government’s support and said, “If we are going to clean up all of Guyana, all of our cities…it means that we have to clean up our communities first.” Lt Col Craig described the initiative as being in keeping with the CDC’s roles and responsibilities.”

Last week, Georgetown Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine and a high-level delegation visited Festival City and promised City Hall’s support for its restoration.

Festival City was established in 1972 under then Prime Minister Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, as part of the facilities utilised for the inaugural hosting of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA). After the historic festival, thousands of Guyanese were able to purchase the homes via co-operatives and further developed the community.