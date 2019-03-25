GBA plans Take-Away lunch to get team to Pan Am Qualifiers

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be holding a Take-Away lunch on Saturday at the National Gynasium on Mandela Avenue. The lunch is being held to help in sending a team of boxers to the Pan Am Qualifiers in Nicaragua.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle disclosed that the “expected” support to date has not been received.

“We are on the annual run once again as it relates to securing what is needed to have a team of boxers participate at an international event. I can assure that this run is not unique to boxing, but most associations in Guyana face this, whether its rugby, table tennis, basketball; and I can go on. Nevertheless, we cannot sit with our hands on our heads as the show must go on,” Ninvalle said.

The GBA has encamped a team of five boxers for the games, to be led by Caribbean Middleweight Champion, `Dynamite’ Desmond Amsterdam. A ticket to Nicaragua where the Qualifiers are being held was yesterday quoted at US$2,000 per person. In addition, accommodation and meals are priced at US$1,200 per person for the April 2 to April 11 event.

Ninvalle, who was last week elected Vice-President of Americas Boxing Confederation, said that the GBA at this time will welcome any support to send the team.

“We have invested in making sure these boxers are well prepared. We have acquired the services of a coach who has been working with our team for over a month. It would be a huge disappointment if the ball is dropped now.”

The Take-Away lunch is at 13.00hrs on Saturday .