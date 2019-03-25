AFC gifts home to deserving Linden family

JUNE Allicock, a guardian of four grandchildren, now has a comfortable place of abode. She was presented a spanking new home by Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman and Alliance For Change, Region 10 executives on Sunday.

Allicock of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was deemed worthy of receiving the noble gesture after her daughter Shemeika Allicock was murdered in 2017 by her husband, leaving five children behind for her mother to raise.

At the time of her murder, she was living with her mother in an unfinished home.

Initially, the family had to find an alternative place of abode since the children were psychologically affected by being in the same home where their mother was brutally murdered. The situation was brought to the attention of Trotman and the AFC who decided to step in and construct the three-bedroom concrete house.

At the simple ceremony on Sunday, Trotman said he was very happy to be associated with the project and even though it took longer than expected, he was finally happy that the family now has a modest home.

“I am glad that we were able to get it done, but more importantly, you and the children have a home that you can rest comfortably.” He also thanked the contractor for displaying patience until the completion of the project.

Allicock was overjoyed by the kind gesture.

“Well today, I have mixed emotions but I feel good, really good, I have everybody around me and I am feeling really happy,” she said.