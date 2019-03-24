Guyana females flawless onopening day of Pan Am Qualifiers

-Males book semi-final spot after victory against SVG

GUYANA females started the Pan Am Games Caribbean Qualifiers (table tennis) with victories against St. Kitts and Nevis, and Barbados, while our male team bounced back from an opening defeat to Puerto Rico to beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Our female team, captained by Trenace Lowe, has a legitimate chance of qualifying. This morning they will play Jamaica, before meeting the Dominican Republic in the afternoon session. If the females claim victories in both games, they will finish on top.

The males are into the semi-finals. They are set to play the Dominican Republic this morning, while Puerto Rico will meet Barbados. The two winners will then clash in the final, to determine a male Caribbean representative at the Pan Am Games.

GOOD CHANCE

The Brooklyn-based Lowe told the Guyana Chronicle that she is optimistic of a victory against Jamaica, but is aware of the strength of the Dominican Republic.

“We have a good chance this year, but we expect a challenge from DR.” The 28-year-old added that the national team is strong and that the players have the experience needed to overcome their challengers.

In Guyana’s opening clash yesterday, Caribbean U-21 champion, Chelsea Edghill, and her teammate, Natalie Cummings, brushed aside the St. Kitts duo of Shania Harris and Shaniqua Esdaille 3-0 (11-4, 11-2 and 11-2), while Lowe then eased past Angelisa Freeman 11-4, 11-3 and 11-5, before Cummings whipped Esdaille 11-1, 11-2 and 11-4.

Victory against Barbados was slightly more challenging. The US-based Edghill and Cummings defeated Anthonette Riley and Kenady King 3-0 (11-6, 11-9 and 11-6) in the doubles, while Lowe got the better of Janae Lewis 3-1 (11-9, 13-11, 12-14 and 11-5) and Cummings overpowered King 3-1 (11-3, 12-10, 7-11 and 11-2).

In the other female games, Jamaica defeated Barbados 3-1, who later defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 3-0, while The Dominican Republic powered pass St Kitts and Nevis, and Jamaica via 3-0 scores.

BOUNCE BACK

The Guyana male team had no answer to the dominant Puerto Ricans. Christopher Franklin and Nigel Bryan lost to Daniel Gonzalez and Ricardo Jimenez 7-11, 6-11 and 5-11 in the doubles, while Caribbean U-21 male champion, Shemar Britton fell to Brian Afanador 9-11, 5-11 and 6-11 and Bryan lost to Jimenez 3-11, 7-11 and 4-11 in the singles.

The home team bounced back to dominate the SVG, the other team in Group One, later in the day.

Joel Alleyne, who replaced Bryan, and Franklin, teamed up to defeat Romano Spencer and Damion Dublin 3-1. The home team’s duo had little answers for Spencer’s spin early and fell 4-11, but the Guyanese relaxed in the second clash and played their natural game, which led to three straight victories 11-6, 11-6 and 11-7.

Britton then showed flawless technique as he powered past Kavir Gaymes 3-0 (11-2, 11-9 and 11-2) before Alleyne closed out the game with a 3-2 (11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 9-11 and 11-5) win against Dublin.

The 61st Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to serve off tomorrow at the same venue.