EducatiON– Key to crime reduction

– Commander Chapman

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is working with young people in various communities to get them on the right path, said ‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman.

According to Chapman, the Police Force has assisted hundreds of young people to enroll in institutions such as the Government Technical Institute, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre and even the GPF.

“We understand why it is necessary to have a skill; to be able to earn for yourself. As a matter of fact, persons from these same groups are now policemen and women” he stated.

The commander noted that efforts of the Police Force have helped to change the way young people view the work of law enforcement officers. This is due to the relationship the GPF has built with the various communities.

Commander Chapman believes that sending young men and women to prison is not feasible. He said the Force has been playing its role to keep young people away from crime and out of the prison system.

According to the Divisional Commander, “the Police Force sees the need to assist these youths because it is not always the best thing to have a youth going up the court steps every day on a charge of simple larceny. We do try our best to avoid that and that is why we have these interventions.”

The Guyana Police Force has established hundreds of youth groups throughout the country. These groups cater for children as young as five years old who are involved in various activities such as sport, reading, mathematics and skills training.

Commander Chapman further explained that youth interactions present a unique set of challenges and opportunities for law enforcement since for many youths, their first encounter with anything justice-related — whether in school, their neighbourhoods, or social service settings — is through law enforcement.

As such, the assistant commissioner noted that the nature and circumstances of this contact can have a significant and lasting impression on a young person.

He explained that concerned adults, mentors and role models can assist adolescents to embrace and adopt acceptable behaviour.

Police officers, Chapman noted, are in a strong position to take on the role of positively influencing youths.

“A law enforcement officer who builds a good relationship with youths can be a strong, protective figure for them,” he said.

The commander said role models, who come from a wide array of professions and backgrounds, can help youths in their personal and professional development.