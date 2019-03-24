Cameron and Nathan gracious in defeat

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – Defeated Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron and his running mate Emmanuel Nathan are hoping that the new hierarchy will build on what has been left behind.

Cameron, who served the regional body for 17 years – six of those as president – and Nathan who spent 15 years at the West Indies Cricket Board and CWI, made the call shortly after Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow defeated them 8-4 in Sunday’s elections.

In a statement released by CWI, the two thanked those who supported them during their tenure.

“We were glad to be able to serve and proud of our achievements. We are happy that we left 123 players under contract. West Indies Cricket now has a home owned by the board at Coolidge Cricket Grounds. The World Championships and bringing back the Wisden Trophy are also other achievements that we are proud of. More than anything else we have a fit youthful team that is prepared to face the world,” the statement read.

“Under this team, we made significant strides and you trusted us to safeguard the region’s most valuable asset. The tenure was rewarding and full of challenges and we feel proud we have managed to take the cricket to this level.

“We anticipate the sport will move towards its true potential and we ask the new team to build upon the progress and to continue to fight for equity in world cricket,” the statement added.

We were always and will remain grateful for your support.