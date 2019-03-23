Stop misleading the people

Dear editor,

I AM very concerned and upset at the behaviour of the leader of the opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, although it’s not surprising at all. I think tht by now, people that are right-thinking understand why the man is behaving like this. Many mothers will always say that when a man doesn’t want a woman, they can’t think straight.

The opposition leader seems to believe that Guyanese are fools, and what he says that is what has to happen, no matter what. This man needs to think, then speak, because he talks nonsense most, or all of the time.

He advises the PPP to protest after March 21, because he says that the government will be “illegal”, and therefore there will be no President and ministers of Guyana. The Constitution says differently. So, I have a few questions for this dictator opposition leader.

If the President and Government are illegal, as you say, after March 21, who will call the elections?

Will the opposition leader adhere to the ‘illegal President’s date for elections because? How can an “illegal President” set a legal elections date? How can public servants be paid by an “illegal government”? How is it that he and the PPP are calling for the “illegal government and President” to ensure no hindrances to public servants salaries? Why are you calling on an “illegal President” to set the elections date?

I can go on but won’t. So, the saying by Bharrat Jadgeo that the government is “illegal” is total nonsense. I think the only “illegal” thing that is happening right now in the political arena is the PPP’s fake-degree Presidential Candidate, and Bharrat Jagdeo.

The PPP’s supporters need to “chase out” this man’s nonsense from their minds.

Regards

Abel Seetaram