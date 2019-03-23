President successfully completes first phase of medical treatment

President David Granger has successfully completed the first phase of his medical treatment in the Republic of Cuba.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the Cuban medical specialists who are overseeing his medical care for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma have expressed their full satisfaction with the President’s response to chemotherapy and his overall physical well-being. “Based on their expert evaluation of his medical condition, they have deemed it no longer necessary in the treatment of the President,” the release stated.

It was noted that President Granger is expected to commence radiotherapy in early April 2019.

The Guyanese Head of State was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma by the Cuban medical team at CIMEQ late last October and has been undergoing medical treatment and evaluation by specialists at that institution.

On Friday, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honorable Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, paid a Courtesy Call on President Granger and congratulated him on the positive response to the medical treatment.

The President noted that this is the third time that Minister Bruno Rodriguez has visited him since he has been undergoing medical care in Cuba.

The Cuban Foreign Minister briefed President Granger on the present political and economic situation in Cuba and praised Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for consistently supporting Cuba.

He said that Cuba sees the Caribbean as an extended family and informed President Granger that a Caribbean Heroes Park will be open next month in Havana.

President Granger acknowledged the sacrifices made by Cubans nationally and internationally and explained that from his point of view Cuba was a success story in spite of all the hardships the country was enduring.

He took the opportunity of again expressing gratitude to Cuban President, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel; First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raul Castro Ruz; His Excellency, Narciso Reinaldo Amador Socorro, Ambassador of Cuba in Guyana, and the Medical Specialists at CIMEQ.

The President, who is accompanied to Cuba by First Lady, Sandra Granger and ADC to the President, Major Mark St. Claire, will be returning to Guyana later today.